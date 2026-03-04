Kylie Jenner reunites with Timothée Chalamet after Actor Awards snub

Kylie Jenner was all smiles on Monday as she reunited with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet after skipping Sunday’s Actor Awards, where the Dune actor was nominated for Male Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in Marty Supreme.

The power couple was spotted at the Mind The Game podcast in Los Angeles, where Chalamet was interviewed following a screening of the critically acclaimed film. Jenner, 28, looked effortlessly chic in skin-tight leather pants, a white crop top, and a gray leather trench coat. Chalamet, 30, sported a black and yellow checked button-down shirt with gray cargo pants.

Backstage, Jenner and Chalamet appeared thrilled to be together, with the Wonka star wrapping his arm around Jenner’s waist as they chatted with friends, including William H. Macy.

Jenner’s absence from the awards ceremony came just one day prior, where Chalamet instead brought his mother, Nicole Flender, to the event.

The pair first began dating in April 2023 and went public with a PDA-filled appearance at Beyoncé’s Renaissance concert in September 2023. Despite largely keeping their relationship under the radar, Jenner has joined Chalamet at major award events this year, including the Critics’ Choice Awards in January and the Golden Globes later that month.