Kylie Jenner reveals eyebrow disaster after Met Gala 2026 look

Kylie Jenner has revealed a disastrous beauty mishap that followed her dramatic transformation for the Met Gala 2026.

The reality star and beauty mogul revealed that her eyebrows were left “ruined” after she bleached them for fashion’s biggest night. Taking to Instagram Stories shortly after the event, Jenner shared a candid glimpse into the aftermath as she attempted to dye her brows back to their original dark color.

In the clip, the 28-year-old laughed as she showed off mismatched eyebrows, with one still bleached and the other restored. “My brows are ruined,” she said, reacting to the uneven result. “What is this? This looks horrible.”

Earlier in the evening, Jenner turned heads on the Met Gala red carpet in a striking custom look by Schiaparelli. The gown featured a daring nude illusion corset design and an intricately detailed train adorned with pearls and embellishments. According to details released by the fashion house, the piece required thousands of hours of craftsmanship, including extensive embroidery and hand-applied elements.

Kylie Jenner completed the look with bleached eyebrows, a bold beauty choice that complemented the avant-garde aesthetic of the ensemble. Her hair was styled in soft waves with a sculpted front curl, adding to the vintage-inspired glamour.

The appearance marked Jenner’s ninth time attending the Met Gala. Meanwhile, her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, skipped the event and instead attended an NBA playoff game in New York, where he was spotted courtside supporting the New York Knicks.