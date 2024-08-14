Kylie Jenner opens up on struggling to name son Aire during postpartum

Kylie Jenner, the 27-year-old mom of two, has shared her personal experience with postpartum depression and the challenges she faced while naming her son Aire.

In a recent interview with British Vogue, Kylie talked about her struggles with depression, which lasted almost a year after both of her children’s births.

Kylie revealed that she had a hard time finalizing a name for Aire, and for a long time, she called him “Knight.” Her daughter Stormi, 6, still remembers this and asks if she recalls when Aire’s name was Knight. Stormi even prefers the name Knight over Aire.

Kylie advised her friends to pick a name before the baby arrives, as the hormonal changes can make decision-making difficult. She confessed that she felt like a failure for not being able to decide on a name for her son immediately.

Kylie welcomed her son Aire in February 2022 and has been open about her experiences as a young mom. She shares her two children, Stormi and Aire, with her ex, Travis Scott.

In the interview, Kylie also talked about her struggles with postpartum depression, which she says triggered her and made her feel like she couldn’t make decisions. Despite the challenges, Kylie has been open about her experiences and is using her platform to raise awareness about postpartum depression and the importance of self-care.