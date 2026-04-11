Kylie Jenner rocks bold Justin Bieber tank top to hype him at Coachella

Kylie Jenner is gearing up for Coachella in style – and making her support for Justin Bieber crystal clear.

The beauty mogul arrived in Indio, California, ahead of the festival weekend and quickly caught fans’ attention with a bold fashion statement. In an Instagram post shared on April 10, Jenner wore a green, embellished tank top featuring an explicit image of Bieber, signaling what many fans are calling her latest bout of “Bieber fever.”

Adding to the buzz, Jenner was also seen carrying clear bags filled with items believed to be from Bieber’s fashion label, SKYLRK. The brand, launched in 2025, is hosting a special “SKYLRK Oasis” activation at Coachella, offering festivalgoers access to exclusive merchandise tied to the event.

Jenner has been vocal about her excitement leading up to the performance. In a recent TikTok video posted during her trip to the desert, she revealed that Bieber’s set was the one she was most looking forward to this year.

The anticipation is high as Justin Bieber prepares to take the stage for his first-ever dedicated Coachella set on April 11.

While he has made surprise appearances at the festival in the past – including performances alongside Ariana Grande in 2019 and Tems in 2024 – this marks his first official solo billing at the iconic event.