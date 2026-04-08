Kylie Jenner shares first peek of her luxurious new home in Hidden Hills

Kylie Jenner is finally letting fans inside her long-awaited dream home, and every detail reflects her signature style.

On April 6, The Kardashians star shared a series of glimpses from her custom-built Hidden Hills mansion on Instagram Stories, offering a rare look at the space she’s been designing for years. At the heart of it all was a stunning kitchen that Jenner says she “loves so much.”

The first image captured a calm, aesthetic moment. Her cat curiously sniffed a white water bottle while a bowl of green fruit and a soft green-and-white floral arrangement sat in the foreground.

She later revealed neatly arranged green ceramic dinnerware displayed on light wooden shelves, a detail she described simply as being “in love” with, while crediting London-based designer Rose Uniacke.

But it was the kitchen itself that truly stood out. Jenner showed off a space defined by gray stone walls, vintage-style appliances with gold accents, and carefully curated decor, including a polished silver teapot and a beige stone overhang above the stove. The overall look blended rustic charm with quiet luxury.

The home has been years in the making. According to reports, Jenner purchased five acres of land in Hidden Hills back in 2020 and later submitted plans for an expansive 18,000-square-foot estate. The property is expected to include a 12-car garage, guest house, security base, pool, and sports court.