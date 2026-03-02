Kylie Jenner skips Actor Awards 2026 as Timothée Chalamet brings surprise date

The 2026 Actor Awards delivered a heartwarming red carpet moment when Timothée Chalamet arrived with a very special date: his mother, Nicole Flender.

The appearance marked a change from recent award shows, where girlfriend Kylie Jenner had accompanied the actor throughout the season. Chalamet, 30, shared a sweet mother-son moment on the carpet, even presenting Flender with a rose in a video shared on Instagram by the awards ceremony. The actor wore a monochromatic ensemble featuring a white shirt and blazer paired with black trousers and shoes, while Flender stood out in a bright pink dress that added a bold pop of color.

The duo joined industry peers on Sunday, March 1, to celebrate the year’s best film and television performances. Chalamet was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his work in Marty Supreme.

Chalamet has made a habit of bringing his mother to milestone events. She previously accompanied him to the New York premiere of Marty Supreme in December which was also attended by Kylie Jenner.

The last stop on Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s awards-season run together was the BAFTA Awards on Feb. 22, where the couple wore coordinated black ensembles.