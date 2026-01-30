Kylie Jenner steps out alone for premiere of her first acting role

After supporting her partner Timothée Chalamet on the tour for his latest film Mart Supreme, Kylie Jenner is now attending the premiere of her debut film The Moment on her own.

The catwalk queen made sure all eyes are on her as she attended the Los Angeles premiere of The Moment on Thursday night.

Kylie Jenner stars in the highly anticipated “tour mockumentary” about Charli XCX’s career-defining Brat era – which marked her acting debut.

For the starry night, the reality TV star stunned in a ruffled sleeveless blouse with a low-rise black maxi skirt made of silky fabric.

The mother-of-two styled her unique top with a natural glam makeup look and a sleek hair bun.

Jenner hit the red carpet solo at LA’s Fine Arts Theatre before joining pop superstar Charli XCX for photos and playful moments. The duo clearly enjoyed the evening, sharing laughs with photographers and fans alike.

Charli was also dressed to the nines for the night as she slipped into a tight gray corset styled with a black PVC bra and matching hot pants.

She carried a funky faux fur shall in one hand as she strutted her stuff on the red carpet with fans cheering on from the sidelines.

The Moment premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, over the weekend.