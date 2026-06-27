Kylie Jenner is facing a new workplace-related lawsuit after a former private chef alleged that the demanding working conditions she experienced while employed at the reality star’s events contributed to the loss of her pregnancy.

According to a complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on June 22, the chef claims she was subjected to long hours, physically demanding tasks and high-pressure working conditions despite informing supervisors that she had a high-risk pregnancy and required workplace accommodations. A representative for Jenner has not publicly commented on the lawsuit.

The woman – who says she began working for Jenner in November 2024 – claims that in December 2024, she suffered a medical emergency after being instructed to transport heavy food items uphill.

The complaint further alleges that while working at a birthday party for one of Jenner’s children on February 1, 2025, she repeatedly requested help but received little support.

According to the filing, the physical demands of the event left her emotionally overwhelmed and severely exhausted.

The following day, the chef claims she experienced heavy bleeding and drove herself to the emergency room, where she was informed she had miscarried.

The lawsuit alleges that after informing her supervisors of the pregnancy loss, she was instead accused of leaving the kitchen in disarray following the event.The following day, the chef claims she experienced heavy bleeding and drove herself to the emergency room, where she was informed she had miscarried.

The lawsuit alleges that after informing her supervisors of the pregnancy loss, she was instead accused of leaving the kitchen in disarray following the event.