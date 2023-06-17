Kylie Jenner sued for $120K

Young billionaire and beauty mogul, Kylie Jenner, with her company, has been sued for $120,000 by a model.

As per the reports from foreign-based news agencies, the American socialite is facing legal trouble from an LA-based supermodel Sasha Palma, who has filed a lawsuit against Kylie Cosmetics of Jenner over non-payment of dues.

According to details, Palma alleged that she was hired by Jenner’s company for two photoshoots, in June and August of 2020, to promote the products.

Palma asserted that the first one-day gig was fixed with a daily rate of $2000, however, Kylie Cosmetics missed the payment deadline by over a month, leaving her without compensation. The model further said that a similar situation happened once again a month later when the payment of her one-day work was received after more than 30 days, for which she demanded an additional $60,000 in penalty.

In response to these claims, a rep for Jenner maintained that the model was paid ‘before the NET 45 days per her invoice for both shoots’ and claimed that they have all the supporting documents.

Moreover, an industry insider suggests that the model’s agent might be responsible for the delayed payment, hence, Kylie Cosmetics and Jenner are not to be blamed in the matter.

