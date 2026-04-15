Kylie Jenner supports Kendall’s love life

Reports suggest that Kylie Jenner is fully supportive of a potential relationship between her sister, Kendall Jenner, and actor Jacob Elordi.

Rumours about the two began to circulate recently following reports that they were seen kissing at a Coachella after-party. Additionally, the pair has been spotted together at public gatherings, such as the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March. While they have been characterized as “friendly and flirtatious” and are aware of the persistent romance rumors, an insider noted that there is currently “nothing more” between them.

However, sources claim that Kylie Jenner is “rooting for something to happen” and is not opposed to the two being together. According to insiders, Kylie believes that because both families and partners work in the same industry, a relationship could bring the sisters closer socially. She has reportedly even brought up the idea of double dates.

Kylie Jenner herself has been in a committed relationship with actor Timothée Chalamet since 2023, and the two are frequently seen together on red carpets, at public gatherings, and on date nights. While none of the parties involved have publicly acknowledged a romantic connection between Kendall and Jacob, their alleged closeness continues to garner headlines.

Earlier this month, Kylie Jenner finally let fans inside her long-awaited dream home, and every detail reflects her signature style.

On April 6, The Kardashians star shared a series of glimpses from her custom-built Hidden Hills mansion on Instagram Stories, offering a rare look at the space she’s been designing for years. At the heart of it all was a stunning kitchen that Jenner says she “loves so much.”

The first image captured a calm, aesthetic moment. Her cat curiously sniffed a white water bottle while a bowl of green fruit and a soft green-and-white floral arrangement sat in the foreground.

She later revealed neatly arranged green ceramic dinnerware displayed on light wooden shelves, a detail she described simply as being “in love” with, while crediting London-based designer Rose Uniacke.