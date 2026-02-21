Kylie Jenner surprises Timothée Chalamet with private birthday screening

Timothée Chalamet has revealed a thoughtful birthday surprise from girlfriend Kylie Jenner that left him both delighted and apologetic.

Speaking during a CNN & Variety town hall alongside Matthew McConaughey, the Dune actor revealed that the reality star arranged a private IMAX screening of Interstellar to celebrate his 30th birthday.

The Oscar-nominated actor has long described the 2014 sci-fi epic as one of his favorite films and has said he watched it repeatedly when it was first released.

“I have legitimately maybe seen it 22 times or something. I saw it 12 times in theaters when it came out,” Chalamet told McConaughey, who starred as Chalamet’s character’s father, Cooper, in the film. The two actors first met while on set of the sci-fi movie.

According to Chalamet, Jenner drove him about 30 minutes outside Los Angeles without revealing the destination, leaving him confused during what he expected to be a straightforward birthday outing.

“I was grumpy on the way there,” he admitted, recalling his frustration at not knowing where they were headed. “It’s my birthday. Why are we driving 30 minutes outside L.A.?”

The mood quickly shifted when he arrived and discovered the surprise. “I got to the theater [and] it was Interstellar on IMAX,” he continued. “I said, ‘Oh, I’m sorry. I’m sorry I was so grumpy on the drive.'”

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were first linked in January 2023 and have remained strong ever since.