Kylie Jenner teases future in Hollywood and possible action movie lead role

Kylie Jenner is setting her sights on more time on the big screen. The reality star and entrepreneur revealed that she is eager to pursue additional acting roles following her recent cameo in a mockumentary linked to pop star Charli XCX.

In a new cover interview with Vanity Fair, the 28-year-old said she has already received a few scripts but is still waiting for the right project. “I’ve actually gotten a few scripts, nothing that I feel is right yet, but I 100% want to do more,” Jenner said, adding that comedy is the genre she feels most confident in. “I really like comedy. I think I’m good at it. Maybe next time I talk to you, I’ll be the lead of an action movie!” she added.

Kylie Jenner recently appeared in The Moment, a mockumentary directed by Aidan Zamiri that features Charli XCX playing a fictionalized version of herself. In the film, Jenner also portrays a version of herself during a scene set at an Ibiza spa, where she encourages the pop star to lean further into the spotlight, unaware of the singer’s existential worries about the success of her Brat era.

The Moment premiered at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival before arriving in theaters on January 30. During a February screening Q&A, Charli XCX praised Jenner’s performance, saying filming together was “so fun” and describing the experience as easy and effortless.