Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet attended Tom Holland and Zendaya wedding?

Recent rumors suggest that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were among approximately 250 guests invited to Tom Holland and Zendaya’s intimate wedding reception on August 4 at Beaverbrook, a historic venue in Surrey, England.

Chalamet and Jenner reportedly attended the sizable post-wedding party hosted by the married Spider-Man co-stars; however, their presence has not been officially confirmed.

Despite the lack of verification from representatives for Chalamet or Jenner, fans have actively discussed the potential appearance online, given Chalamet’s longstanding relationships with both Holland and Zendaya.

In a 2023 interview, Holland addressed comparisons between himself and Chalamet, stating that he respected Chalamet and viewed him as “a good ally to have in a business that’s pretty cutthroat.”

Around the same time, Chalamet praised the couple, describing Zendaya and Holland as “good Hollywood” with “good energy” and speaking favorably of his interactions with them.

The bond between Chalamet and Zendaya developed during their collaboration on the Dune franchise, in which Zendaya plays Chani and Chalamet stars as Paul Atreides. Zendaya has previously stated that their friendship is “for life.”

The reported attendance comes amid ongoing coverage of Kylie Jenner and Chalamet’s relationship, as the two have reportedly been dating since April 2023. Addressing public interest in his personal life, Chalamet previously noted, “Sometimes, people are going to be hella confused when you say you’re trying to live a private life.”