Kylie Jenner addresses Timothee Chalamet breakup rumours

American socialite and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner has subtly shut down the rumours of a breakup with Hollywood heartthrob Timothee Chalamet, following his birthday snub.

As Kylie Jenner celebrated her 28th birthday earlier this week, her Hollywood beau Timothee Chalamet remained noticeably absent from the weekend-long celebrations, giving heat to the conjecture that the celebrity couple has secretly parted ways after dating for two years.

However, amidst the speculations, the ‘Kardashians’ star was quick to show her support to Chalamet, as he unveiled the trailer of his new film ‘Marty Supreme’ on Instagram, by hitting that like button on the social site, to silence the rumours.

Moreover, a source close to the two also confirms that Jenner and Chalamet are still very much together, despite their time apart, due to conflicting professional schedules.

“They haven’t seen each other for a few weeks only because Timothée’s been filming Dune in Budapest, and Kylie’s been busy working too,” the insider explained. “She visited him in July, but even though she has a private jet, it’s still a 12-hour flight. She’s a mom with a lot of responsibilities in LA, while Timothée’s schedule is gruelling with very little downtime.”

For the unversed, the Kylie Cosmetics founder is the mother of two kids, daughter Stormi, 7, and son Aire, 3, whom she shares with her ex-partner, Travis Scott.

The tipster also divulged, “They FaceTime almost every day. They miss each other, but they’re fine and making it work.”

