Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet brought their signature couple style courtside once again as they attended the New York Knicks’ playoff game on Monday night.

The couple stepped out together for Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, where they were spotted cheering on the New York team from premium courtside seats.

For the date night, Kylie Jenner opted to embrace the team spirit in a blue Knicks shirt paired with a black Chanel handbag, while Chalamet, 30, coordinated with her in a leather Knicks jacket layered over a gray T-shirt and accessorized with a silver chain.

Photos from the game showed the pair smiling, chatting and enjoying the matchup together as the Knicks looked to complete a playoff sweep over the Cavaliers.

The outing marks the latest in a string of basketball date nights for the high-profile couple, who have frequently attended Knicks games together throughout their relationship.

Earlier this month, the pair also made headlines while attending Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Madison Square Garden, where they coordinated in matching orange jackets and denim looks in support of the team.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were first romantically linked in April 2023 after reportedly meeting during Paris Fashion Week and have since been spotted together at several high-profile events, including the U.S. Open, the Golden Globes and multiple NBA games.