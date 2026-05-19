Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Timothée Chalamet are reportedly playing matchmakers for Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi as romance rumors surrounding the pair continue to heat up.

According to reports, Kylie played a key role in bringing Kendall and Elordi closer together after spending time with the actor during Chalamet’s recent awards season campaign.

A source told the Daily Mail that Kylie became familiar with Elordi while supporting Chalamet at various Hollywood events, where both actors were generating awards buzz for their upcoming films, Marty Supreme and Frankenstein.

“Kylie liked him and thought he would be good for Kenny,” the insider claimed, adding that she encouraged her sister to pursue a romance with the Euphoria star.

Dating rumors first surfaced after the pair were allegedly seen getting close at a Justin Bieber afterparty during Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival last month.

Since then, the rumored couple has been spotted spending more time together publicly. Most recently, Kendall and Elordi joined Kylie and Chalamet for a double date in Los Angeles after attending a private Fanatics event.

Photos obtained by Page Six showed the group riding together through the city, with Elordi driving while Kendall sat beside him. Kylie and Chalamet were seen in the backseat alongside photographer Renell Medrano.

The outing came shortly after Kendall and Elordi enjoyed a romantic getaway in Hawaii, where they were photographed sharing wine on the beach.