Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet receive backlash over wedding dress; see pic

The 30-year-old Hollywood star Timothée Chalamet and his 29-year-old partner Kylie Jenner have received harsh criticism from fans around the globe for dressing inappropriately for a colleague’s wedding.

The international press, which includes the Daily Mail, reported on August 18 local time that Timothée Chalamet attended the outdoor wedding of NBA New York Knicks player Karl-Anthony Towns and influencer Jordyn Woods last Saturday in Malibu, United States. However, his “extremely disruptive guest fashion” that went too far caused controversy.

The formal attire for the wedding was “black tie (tuxedo and formal suits)”. Timothée Chalamet stunned everyone by showing up in a blue checkered shirt with the hem clearly untucked, while pop idols like Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, and Jaden Smith all wore elegant black suits or formal dresses.

In response, online users said, “It looks like a shirt a grandfather would wear to a fishing spot,” “It’s truly rude to leave the buttons undone and not tuck in the shirt,” “It seems like he came straight from a night of clubbing without changing clothes,” and “Where did you leave the tuxedo you wore at the BAFTA Awards?”, unleashing severe criticism.

Kylie Jenner was also the object of criticism for her “rude clothing that steals the bride’s spotlight” and “club attire, not wedding guest fashion” when she showed up wearing a side-cutout dress.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, on the other hand, have been dating for three years and have gained attention by showing up together at public events like award ceremonies.