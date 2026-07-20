Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet steal spotlight at World Cup 2026

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet became the center of attention during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The couple watched the championship match between Spain and Argentina from a star-studded section alongside several Hollywood celebrities. Cameras captured Jenner and Chalamet sharing a kiss before the match, with the pair also seen applauding and enjoying the atmosphere throughout the event.

Chalamet wore a royal blue long-sleeved Adidas shirt paired with black trousers, while Jenner opted for a fitted black top and jeans. Their appearance quickly became one of the most talked-about celebrity moments of the tournament, with photos and videos circulating widely on social media. The FIFA World Cup final also attracted several other well-known figures, including Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Will Ferrell, and Adrien Brody.

Read More: Viral photo: Tom Cruise meets Elmo, Cookie Monster at FIFA World Cup.

Entertainment played a major role in the event, with Post Malone opening the match alongside Swae Lee with a performance of their hit song “Sunflower.” The singer also performed “Chrome Heartbreaker” and “Wow.” During the halftime show, Madonna, BTS, Justin Bieber, Shakira and Burna Boy entertained fans with a series of performances.

Chalamet has been a regular presence at major sporting events in recent months, having supported the New York Knicks during their 2026 NBA Championship run. Jenner also attended several games alongside the actor, continuing the couple’s trend of making public appearances together at high-profile sporting occasions.