Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet try British snacks for the first time

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet sparked public buzz with their recent appearance at the EE BAFTAs ceremony.

The 28-year-old model and her beau shared a light-hearted moment as the host approached the couple for a new experience. The Kardashian star was offered a British snack to try for the first time after Timothee got his.

In the video shared, the Khy owner appeared to be genuinely interested in the gummies, while the actor from A Complete Unknown smiled widely at the moment.

Kylie’s reaction and the joke were perceived as a hilarious instance, while many gushed about the love they share for each other. The TV star donned a black, fitted gown for the special night, which sparked a debate online for being “not so classy.”

This came after the Hollywood A-list star faced a huge loss at the BAFTAs as his movie Marty Supreme could not claim an award in any category despite receiving 11 nominations.

Timothee even missed out on the Best Actor Award after earning nods at Golden Globes and Critcis Choice ceremonies.

However, the Wonka lead is now eyeing Oscars after being nominated in two categories, Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Picture, for the upcoming 2026 Academy Awards.

The honours made the 30-year-old the youngest star (male) with three nominations, breaking the records set by Marlon Brando.