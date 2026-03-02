Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet turns heads in recent appearance

Timothée Chalamet showed up with his girlfriend Kylie Jenner’s latest photoshoot and social media wasted no time.

Chalamet was spotted packing on the 2026 PDA with Jenner, 28, during a shoot in Beverly Hills after she teased a new product for her beverage brand on Instagram Stories. Photos of the couple quickly went viral, with many fans calling them “couple goals.”

However, not everyone was convinced the appearance was purely romantic. Some social media users suggested the move looked like damage control, pointing to the Dune actor’s recent “grumpy boyfriend” moment that sparked debate online.

One user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “This was definitely because of that video of him going viral complaining about the bday surprise she gave him.”

The commenter added, “And all the comments were saying he never shows up to her events etc and suddenly he’s there? Lol.”

The viral moment referenced by fans came from a recent interview in which the Oscar nominee admitted he was “grumpy” during a car ride with the Kardashians star on his 30th birthday because he didn’t know where she was taking him.

The surprise turned out to be a private IMAX screening of his favourite film, Interstellar. He later apologised for his mood once he realised the thoughtful gesture.

Theories about the Grammy nominee being “unsupportive” stemmed from fans’ observations. It has been noted that Kris Jenner’s youngest daughter frequently attends Chalamet’s major career milestones, while he is rarely seen at her business launches or fashion events.

He has missed several of her high-profile brand moments, including launches for Khy and Kylie Cosmetics, as well as Fashion Week appearances, fueling claims that the public support appears one-sided.

Moreover the recent “grumpy birthday” revelation only added fuel to the fire, with some interpreting his self-admitted bad mood as a lack of appreciation. So when the French-American heartthrob was seen supporting Jenner at her recent shoot, some fans viewed it as a deliberate attempt to shift the narrative.

One user even sarcastically commented, “Okkkk now he supports her.” However, the lovebirds, who have been dating since 2023, paid no heed to the noise.

timothee chalamet visiting kylie at her new photoshoot ! yupp that’s a husband pic.twitter.com/EOiFd20zj1 — Bri (@moonroses) March 1, 2026

Despite the online chatter, Chalamet and Jenner continued to turn heads during their public outings.

Most recently, they commanded attention at the BAFTAs, as Timmy remained focused to finally win an Oscar for his performance in Marty Supreme after three nominations throughout his acting career.