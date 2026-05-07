Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet showed off their coordinated couple style during a courtside date night at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

The pair attended Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers, sporting matching Knicks-inspired outfits while sitting courtside.

Jenner, 28, and Chalamet, 30, both wore denim jeans paired with bright orange jackets in support of the New York team. Chalamet, a longtime Knicks fan and New York native, appeared relaxed as he stayed close to Jenner throughout the evening.

A video shared by PEOPLE showed the actor placing his hand on Jenner’s back as the couple made their way to their seats and greeted fellow attendees around them.

The outing came just days after Met Gala 2026, which Jenner attended solo in a custom Schiaparelli ensemble while Chalamet watched the Knicks game instead.

The couple, who were first romantically linked in April 2023, have frequently attended Knicks games together over the past year. In May 2025, they were also spotted in coordinated orange-and-blue outfits while attending a playoff game against the Indiana Pacers.

That same month, Jenner’s sister, Kendall Jenner, joined the pair for another Knicks playoff appearance at Madison Square Garden.

Most recently, Jenner and Chalamet were seen courtside alongside celebrities including Ben Stiller, Tina Fey and Tracy Morgan during the Knicks’ first-round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks in April.