The 28-year-old reality star Kylie Jenner is set to make her acting debut in Charlie XCX’s upcoming film “The Moment”, produced by A24 and based on an original idea from the singer herself.

This marks Kylie Jenner’s first foray into acting, following in the footsteps of her Oscar-nominated boyfriend, Timothee Chalamet, and her sister, Kim Kardashian, who has also transitioned into acting in recent years.

In an Instagram announcement, Kylie Jenner revealed that the film will feature Charlie XCX alongside a star-studded cast, including Alexander Skarsgard, Rachel Sennott, Rosanna Arquette, Kate Berlant and Jamie Demetriou.

Additional cast members include Rishe Shah, Arielle Dombasle, Hailey Benton Gates, Trew Mullen, Mel Ottenberg, Richard Perez, Isaac Powell, Tish Weinstock, Michael Workeye, Shygirl and A.G. Cook.

Details about to plot remain scarce, but a relief synopsis indicates that Charlie will draw from her real-life experiences as a rising pop star, navigating “the complexities of fame and industry pressure while preparing for her arena tour debut”.

Fans reacted swiftly to Jenner’s casting, with one commenting on Instagram, “Timmy to Kylie: ‘you’re doing amazing sweetie”.