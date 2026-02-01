Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott reunite for special moment

Recently, Kylie Jenner celebrated the birthdays of her children, Stormi and Aire, alongside their father and her ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott. On Saturday, January 31, the beauty mogul—who has been dating superstar Timothée Chalamet for three years—commemorated the momentous occasion with a grandiose party.

The celebration marked Stormi’s eighth birthday on February 1 and Aire’s fourth birthday on February 2. In keeping with their tradition, the American rapper and his former flame hosted an amusement park-themed event titled “Stormi World x Planet Aire,” which reportedly cost $400,000.

The extravagant setup featured a custom diner, a massive monster truck, and enormous inflated balloons shaped like the children’s heads. Guests included the Kardashian-Jenner family, fashion designer Doni Nahmias, and influencers such as Lauren Perez, Yris Palmer, Victoria Villarroel, Devon Lee, and Sydney Lynn Carlson. Although Kylie’s current partner was not present, the event remained a high-profile affair.

Notably, the children received life-size Labubu dolls during the festivities, and Travis Scott shared a heartfelt tribute to his firstborn on Instagram.

Kylie and Travis Co-Host Star-Studded Birthday Party for Their Kids

Earlier this week, after supporting her partner Timothée Chalamet on the tour for his latest film Mart Supreme, Kylie Jenner is now attending the premiere of her debut film The Moment on her own.

The catwalk queen made sure all eyes are on her as she attended the Los Angeles premiere of The Moment on Thursday night.

Kylie Jenner stars in the highly anticipated “tour mockumentary” about Charli XCX’s career-defining Brat era – which marked her acting debut.

For the starry night, the reality TV star stunned in a ruffled sleeveless blouse with a low-rise black maxi skirt made of silky fabric.

The mother-of-two styled her unique top with a natural glam makeup look and a sleek hair bun.