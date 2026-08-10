Kylie Jenner has celebrated her 29th birthday in true Barbie-inspired style, throwing a lavish “Princess Kitty” themed party surrounded by family and famous friends.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder – whose birthday falls on Monday, August 10 – celebrated early with a star-studded gathering at her Beverly Hills home on Saturday, August 8. She shared photos from the celebration on Instagram the following day.

“Happy bday eve to meeee. I had my dream princess kitty bday night. My heart is so full. Ilove my life and my friends,” Jenner wrote in the caption.

For the occasion, Kylie Jenner embraced the party’s pink theme in a hot-pink latex mini halter dress paired with matching nails, a pink feather boa and a crown. She completed the look with Gucci Bombshell sandals.

The reality star also posed for a group photo with her sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. Several of her close friends, including Hailey Bieber, Devon Lee Carlson and Victoria Villarroel, were also pictured at the celebration.

Guests followed the pink dress code, creating an all-pink scene that matched the playful “Princess Kitty” theme.

According to Vogue, some famous guests and their partners were also in attendance, including Justin Bieber. It remains unclear whether Jenner’s longtime partner, Timothée Chalamet, attended the celebration.