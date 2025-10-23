Kylie Jenner's emotional Instagram post honors late dog Norman

American media personality and socialite Kylie Jenner is mourning the death of her cherished Italian Greyhound, Norman.

The beauty mogul, on Wednesday, took to her Instagram to share the heartbreaking news, posting an emotional tribute accompanied by a carousel of photos showcasing Norman over the years.

“In loving memory of my sweet Norman. I still remember the day I brought you home. I had never loved anything so much”, Jenner wrote in her announcement.

Norman joined Jenner’s family in 2014 and became a familiar presence on her social media and in the Kardashian-Jenner reality shows. Alongside Jenner’s other Italian Greyhound, Bambi, Norman even had a dedicated Instagram account for fans of the breed.

Longtime followers may recall that Norman and Bambi welcomed a surprise litter of puppies in 2016, which prevented Jenner from attending that year’s American Music Awards.

In her tribute, she expressed, “Almost 13 years old, and yet I know I’ll remember you far longer than the time we got to share. I wish I weren’t writing this post. I knew you were getting older, and I tried to prepare myself, but it’s hard losing you, Norm”.

She added, “It makes me happy knowing my kids got to meet you and love you. My sweet Normyyyy. My heart aches for you”.