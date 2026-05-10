Kylie Jenner's Lavish Lifestyle Sparks Backlash: A Look at the Criticism

Kylie Jenner, the 28-year-old reality TV star and beauty mogul, is facing intense criticism for her extravagant lifestyle. From private jet trips to luxurious vacations, Jenner’s opulent experiences have sparked outrage among fans and critics alike.

The latest controversy surrounds her Coachella villa tour, where she showcased her lavish Palm Springs residence, complete with a private cinema, indoor basketball court, and sprawling pool.

The tour, which was met with widespread criticism, highlighted the stark contrast between Jenner’s wealth and the economic struggles faced by many.

Jenner’s fans and critics have taken to social media to express their frustration, labeling her displays of wealth as “dystopian” and “out of touch”. The backlash is not limited to her Coachella villa tour; Jenner has also faced criticism for her Vanity Fair cover, where she was accused of “Blackfishing” and glamorizing smoking.

The criticism comes amid growing scrutiny of celebrity wealth and privilege. With many people struggling to make ends meet, Jenner’s extravagant lifestyle has sparked concerns about income inequality and social responsibility.

Jenner’s net worth is estimated to be around $700 million, thanks to her successful beauty and cosmetics brand, Kylie Cosmetics.

However, her billionaire status was called into question in 2020, with Forbes alleging that her business was smaller than reported.

As the debate surrounding Jenner’s lifestyle continues, one thing is clear: her actions are under intense scrutiny.