Kylie Jenner’s makeup tutorial draws attention for changed look
- By Web Desk -
- Dec 24, 2025
Kylie Jenner’s recent video has sparked online controversy among fans who believe she has altered her appearance. The reality star posted a makeup tutorial on Instagram for her 391 million followers, filmed in front of a white, light-decorated Christmas tree.
While Jenner demonstrated how to achieve her signature pout using concealer, bronzer, and lip liner, many followers focused on her jawline rather than the products. Her facial features drew significant attention, with several commenters noting that her jaw looked oddly square. One follower asked, “Has she had jaw filler? Why does it look so different all of a sudden?”
Others found the change “distracting,” making it difficult to focus on the tutorial itself. “There’s something different in your face… can’t pinpoint it, but wow,” one fan commented. Some even urged her to “take the filler out.”
Jenner has long faced scrutiny regarding cosmetic procedures; she has previously acknowledged having lip fillers and breast augmentation. Although she denied undergoing major work for years, she finally disclosed her regrets over surgery in a 2023 episode of The Kardashians.
Earlier this month, for the first time in months, Timothée Chalamet subtly referenced Kylie Jenner amid ongoing breakup speculation.
The Marty Supreme star and popular UK masked rapper EsDeeKid shared a joint Instagram post on Friday, December 19, debuting a remix of the buzz-worthy track 4 Raws.
In the video, Chalamet, 29, delivers a verse that appears to shut down the rumours, rapping: My girl got a billion, what the f—? With a wonderful feeling, head to the ceiling… Since 2017, I’ve been living a dream, getting the cream, I’m living on, I’m doing my thing, Marty Supreme, Marty Supreme, Marty Supreme.
The line is widely seen as a shout-out to his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, whose beauty empire has made her one of the wealthiest self-made women in the world.