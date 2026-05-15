Kylie Jenner's 'Zelda' Slip-Up Sparks Social Media Frenzy

Kylie Jenner is taking the gaming world by storm! The reality star and beauty mogul recently opened up about her love for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, admitting she’s still learning the ropes.

During an appearance on the Therapuss podcast, Kylie shared her excitement about exploring the fantasy world, even if she doesn’t know all the characters and storylines yet.

Kylie’s gaming confession has fans and gamers alike buzzing, showcasing a different side of her beyond fashion and beauty.

She passionately explained the game’s premise, discussing the Great Calamity, Divine Beasts, and Link’s quest to save Princess Zelda. Who knew Kylie was a closet gamer?

Kylie’s Zelda Journey

She’s played for days and hours, conquering one Divine Beast and moving on to the second.

Admits she’s “still kind of new” to the game, but is eager to learn.

Praises Breath of the Wild as “one of the best games ever”.

Kylie’s enthusiasm has sparked a mix of reactions online, with some fans surprised and delighted by her gaming side.

Others are curious about her gaming setup and whether boyfriend Timothée Chalamet introduced her to the game.