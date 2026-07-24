Kylie Kelce breaks silence on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s "magical" MSG wedding

Kylie Kelce has publicly shared her reaction to the star-studded wedding between pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL tight end Travis Kelce. Speaking on her Not Gonna Lie podcast, Kylie opened up about the inner-circle celebration that took place at New York City’s Madison Square Garden (MSG), officially welcoming Swift into the Kelce family.

Kylie’s emotional comments mark the first time Travis’s immediate family members have detailed the private, high-profile event after months of intense media speculation.

Inside the “Magical” Madison Square Garden Nuptials

Speaking on her podcast, Kylie expressed her delight over the nuptials, noting that making things official felt natural since Taylor had already felt like family for quite some time.

“I would like to say congratulations to Tay and Trav—it was magical. I’m so happy for them and love them so dearly. It was only making it official because Taylor’s been family now for quite some time.” — Kylie Kelce on her Not Gonna Lie podcast.

She emphasized that any finer details regarding the ceremony would be left for Taylor and Travis to share on their own terms, calling the private gathering “intimate, incredible, and full of love.”

Detailed Highlights from the Wedding Day

Taylor and Travis said “I do” on July 3, 2026 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

For the big day, Taylor wore custom Christian Dior Haute Couture designed by Jonathan Anderson, paired with Cartier jewelry. The bridal party had a family feel: Jason Kelce served as Best Man, Austin Swift was Man of Honor, and the Kelce daughters stole hearts as flower girls.

Keeping it personal, longtime family friend and actor Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony. Music was just as intimate — Taylor and Travis performed an acoustic duet together, and Stevie Nicks made a special guest appearance.

Respecting Family Privacy Moving Forward

Prior to the ceremony, Kylie had publicly pushed back against invasive paparazzi and endless media questioning regarding the couple’s wedding timeline. Now that the wedding has officially taken place, she reassured fans that the family is thrilled to celebrate the newly married couple, while keeping the specific memories shared between the two families private.