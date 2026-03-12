Kylie Kelce jokes about viral meme about Donna Kelce’s home renovation

Kylie Kelce has cleared up the story behind the viral meme about her mother-in-law Donna Kelce’s home renovation home in Orlando, Florida, using her signature dry humor to address the internet frenzy.

The 33-year-old media personality shared a video through the social media account for her podcast Not Gonna Lie, jokingly breaking down the “groundbreaking news” that had been circulating online.

In the clip, Kylie addressed one of the most frequently asked questions about where she was when the news first surfaced. She revealed she was actually at home with Donna herself when she first heard about the renovation plans.

“I was in our home days before this news actually dropped. My mother-in-law herself told me that her plans going home were to get new windows, and that was a little earth-shattering for me because when I heard that she had scheduled this really just crazy remodel of getting her windows replaced, I thought, ‘Well done, Donna, way to do something for yourself.’”

The podcast host also poked fun at some of the details reported in the story, claiming she wanted to fact-check them.

“The article actually revealed that she got nine windows and six doors replaced,” Kylie said. “I don’t know that she has six doors in her house. Minor detail, but I get it. I might want to check in with her because sometimes you just gotta go straight to the source.”

The renovation story first went viral after TMZ published the update about Donna Kelce’s home renovation as “breaking news,” prompting widespread amusement online and turning the report into a meme across social media.