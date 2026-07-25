Kylie Kelce officially welcomes Taylor Swift into the family in heartwarming new video

The bond between Taylor Swift and the Kelce family has reached a heartwarming new milestone. Kylie Kelce, wife of retired NFL star Jason Kelce and sister-in-law to Travis Kelce, shared a viral new video officially welcoming the pop superstar into the family fold.

The sweet gesture has captivated fans, providing a rare and candid glimpse into how seamlessly Swift has integrated into Travis Kelce’s close-knit inner circle.

A Sweet Family Welcome

In the newly shared clip, Kylie Kelce shared warm moments featuring the family, playfully acknowledging Swift’s presence as a cherished, permanent fixture at family gatherings and celebrations.

The lighthearted video highlights the authentic connection built behind the scenes between the 14-time Grammy winner and the tight-knit football family over the course of her relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

“We love having her as part of our team,” insiders have noted regarding Swift’s bond with Jason, Kylie, and their children, who have frequently been spotted cheering together from VIP suites during major games and events.

From Game Day Suites to Family Celebrations

Since Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift first went public with their relationship, the Kelce family has consistently expressed their support for the global music icon:

Stadium Bonding: Kylie and Jason Kelce have frequently joined Swift in stadium suites, sharing viral moments of camaraderie during major NFL matchups.

Podcast Praises: Both Jason and Travis Kelce have routinely praised Swift’s down-to-earth personality and strong work ethic on their hit podcast, New Heights.

Family Milestones: Swift has spent quality time with the broader Kelce family during holidays and off-season downtime, forming a tight bond with Travis’s mother, Donna Kelce, as well.

Fans React to the Emotional Moment

Following the video’s release, Swifties and football fans alike flooded social media platforms with messages celebrating the update. The public show of support from Kylie—who is widely respected for her grounded, candid personality—further solidifies how deep Swift’s connection with the Kelces has become.