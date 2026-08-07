Kylie Kelce spills the beans on Taylor Swift wedding

Regarding her sister-in-law Taylor Swift’s marriage to Travis Kelce, Kylie Kelce has been extremely private, but she just revealed some fresh details about the intimate ceremony.

In a recent podcast episode, the 34-year-old media personality discussed the wedding and disclosed that it was a very emotional event for the entire family.

The former field hockey player revealed that although her husband, Jason Kelce, was crying uncontrollably, he wasn’t the only one.

“He cried at his brother’s wedding for many reasons; it was touching, it was very loving to see all the things that were happening […] think about getting to watch your four daughters be flower girls,” she said, mentioning their daughters Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett, and Finnley.

Kylie Kelce talks about Jason crying on Taylor and Travis’s wedding on the latest episode of her NGL podcast: “He cried at his brother wedding for many reasons it was touching, it was very loving to see all the things that were happening […] think about getting to watch your 4… pic.twitter.com/svZ5jThhUS — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) August 6, 2026

Kylie Kelce ended the discussion after giving listeners a sneak peek at the wedding, saying, “That’s all the information you get—it was emotional, and he wasn’t the only adult crying in our family.”

Many wedding attendees have reported that the couple sobbed during their 20-minute vows and that Travis was obviously more emotional than the bride, so Kylie is not the first to discuss the emotional aspects of the ceremony.

The wedding has been kept mostly private, and the newlyweds have not published a single photo from their special day, despite sharing tidbits of information.