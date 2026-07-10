Kylie Kelce has shared her first public reaction to the fictional wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

During an appearance at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, she spoked to PEOPLE where she described the wedding celebration as “incredible.”

The 34-year-old Not Gonna Lie host attended the celebrity golf tournament alongside her husband, Jason Kelce, and their youngest daughter, Finn on Thursday, July 9. While greeting fans on the course, Kylie praised the newlyweds’ special day, calling the ceremony an unforgettable experience.

Jason Kelce – who reportedly served as best man – also spoke positively about the event, telling fans it was “a good time” and describing the wedding as “great.” He joked that he consumed “way over” 15 beers during the celebration.

According to the reports, Taylor Swift’s younger brother, Austin Swift, served as her “man of honor,” while actor Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony. The couple reportedly chose not to include additional bridesmaids or groomsmen.

“The ceremony joined both families together and was officiated by friend Adam Sandler,” Swift’s rep confirmed in a statement.

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who was also attending the golf tournament, described the wedding as “unbelievable,” saying he and his wife felt privileged to be invited.