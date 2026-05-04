Kylie Kelce shares honest truths about Disney trips

In a recent podcast appearance alongside Brenda Song, Kylie Kelce shared some surprising observations from her parenting journey with husband Jason Kelce. The 34-year-old former hockey coach made an honest admission regarding her visits to Disney World and Disneyland. She revealed that while living in Pennsylvania, they frequently took their children to Disney World in Florida; however, the surprising part is that Kylie herself has never been to Disneyland in California, despite her children’s numerous trips.

During the podcast Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce, she stated, “I have realized that it is not for the kids, it’s for us. And as adults, we can appreciate the magic and also the food and beverage—and also, our legs can do it. It’s a lot.”

Brenda Song added that she considers herself a “Disney adult,” noting that she and her partner, Macaulay Culkin, have a greater passion for theme parks than their children do. The Disney star, who shares two sons—Dakota (born 2021) and Carson (born 2022)—with the Home Alone actor, explained, “I feel like me and Mac love Disneyland more than our children do.” She shared that, as a child, she would visit the park to relax after work or for industry events.

“We went so often, it was kind of like the coolest backyard in the world. So it feels like home. But Disney World to me is truly like the most magical place,” Song continued.

The Kelces recently traveled to Disney World ahead of Jason’s birthday. In 2025, Donna Kelce also traveled with the couple and their daughters: Wyatt Elizabeth (6), Elliotte Ray (5), and Bennett Llewellyn (3).