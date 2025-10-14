Kylie Kelce to join Malala Yousafzai in Philadelphia for book tour

Pakistan’s Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai has teamed up with American podcast host and media personality Kylie Kelce for a notable event on the “Finding My Way” book tour.

In an Instagram post, Kylie Kelce announced the upcoming Philadelphia appearance, where she will engage in conversation with Malala Yousafzai on Tuesday, October 28, at The Fillmore Philadelphia.

This event is part of Malala Yousafzai’s tour promoting her latest book, “Finding My Way”, which delves into her journey of advocacy, education and identity as one of the world’s leading voices for girls’ rights. The Philadelphia stop is presented in partnership with Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee & Books.

An enthusiastic supporter of education and community programs, Kylie promoted the upcoming event by sharing the poster with a “Get Tickets Here!” swipe-up link, urging followers to attend the important discussion.

The event features Malala, the renowned activist, discussing the themes of her new book.

The conversation with Kelce is expected to be insightful and inspiring, uniting a global advocate with a powerful voice in local philanthropy and public engagement. A varied and eager audience is anticipated.