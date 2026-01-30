Kylie Kelce's Daughters Call Her 'Baddie' When She Disciplines Them

Kylie Kelce has revealed the amusing nickname her four young daughters use when they’re unhappy with her parenting decisions. During the January 29 episode of her podcast “Not Gonna Lie,” the 33-year-old mom shared that her girls call her “a baddie” when they think she’s being mean to them.

The term “baddie” typically means something attractive or impressive in modern slang, but Kylie’s daughters—Wyatt (6), Elliotte (4), Bennett (2), and Finnley (9 months)—use it quite differently. As a member of Generation Alpha, the kids have their own interpretation of trendy phrases.

Kylie finds humor in the situation and plans to embrace their misunderstanding. She joked on her podcast that she’ll continue acting as if her daughters are complimenting her, even though she knows they mean it as criticism. The mom of four even demonstrated how her children say it to her in a playful reenactment during the episode.

Kylie’s Approach to Modern Motherhood

The podcaster, who is married to former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (38), maintains a parenting style that encourages her daughters to express themselves freely. This includes allowing them to use their creative—if slightly confused—vocabulary choices when responding to discipline.

Beyond discussing her kids’ funny nickname habits, Kylie also opened up about balancing motherhood with self-care. She mentioned that her last workout was three weeks prior, when she used her children as weights while streaming a Peloton class to her television.

The mother of four emphasized that she tries not to stress about maintaining perfect routines, noting that some days include healthy eating and exercise while others don’t—and that’s perfectly acceptable. She looks forward to a future season of life when she’ll have more personal time, but she’s not rushing to wish away her current moments with her young children.