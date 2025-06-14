Pop star Kylie Minogue battles illness during Tension tour

Kylie Minogue, 56, is once again in the spotlight but this time it’s not for her chart-topping hits. The beloved pop icon has been forced to cancel four upcoming concerts from her Tension Tour due to illness, leaving fans across Europe disappointed and concerned.

The Australian singer began her long-awaited tour in Perth back in February, her first major concert series since 2019’s Golden Tour.

But after finishing the UK leg of the Tension Tour, Kylie Minogue announced she had been struck with laryngitis and would need time off to recover.

Kylie Minogue shared the upsetting news with fans on Instagram, writing: “Hi Lovers, as some of you may know, a week ago we finished the UK leg of the Tension Tour. I made it over the finish line (yay) but unfortunately have succumbed to a viral infection (Hello laryngitis).”

She added, “I’ve tried my best to recover fast to start our next run on Monday, but I’m afraid it will take me some days to be well enough to get back on stage.”

As a result, Kylie Minogue has postponed her shows in Berlin, Lodz, Kaunas, and Tallinn. She reassured fans that efforts are being made to reschedule the concerts and urged ticket holders to hold on to their tickets.

The illness has sparked fresh fears for Kylie Minogue’s health, especially as her latest tour is her biggest undertaking in over a decade.

The Tension Tour features a dazzling set list of hits from her legendary career, including In Your Eyes, Spinning Around, and Can’t Get You Outta My Head, as well as her newer tracks like Lights Camera Action and Padam Padam.

Despite facing vocal strain, Kylie Minogue remains hopeful and upbeat, telling fans: “Thank you for understanding — you know I love you all. And I LOVE THIS SHOW!”

With a career spanning over four decades, Kylie Minogue remains the highest-selling Australian female artist of all time and a national treasure in both Australia and the UK.

While her success in the US has been more limited, her viral hit Padam Padam recently earned her fresh recognition across the Atlantic.

As fans send their well wishes, Kylie Minogue’s health remains a top concern, and many are looking forward to seeing the star back on stage once she’s fully recovered.