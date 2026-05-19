Kylie Minogue Opens Up About Her Painful Cancer Journey, 20 Years On

Kylie Minogue has bravely shared her experience with breast cancer, diagnosed over 20 years ago in 2005, saying it’s “still with me today”.

The Australian pop icon, now 57, was just 36 when she underwent surgery and chemotherapy, forcing her to cancel her Showgirl tour and Glastonbury performance.

In a recent interview with BBC News, Minogue reflected on the shock of her diagnosis: “Where do I even start? Shock.

You’re trying to understand something you’ve never thought about before. It’s a crash course”. She described her cancer journey as “trauma” that remains etched in her identity.

The Impact:

Minogue’s openness has helped raise breast cancer awareness, encouraging women to schedule screenings and checkups, known as the “Kylie effect”.

She’s spoken about feeling removed from her body and scared about the future.

Her music and performances have helped her process emotions and cope with the experience.

A New Chapter:

Minogue’s three-part Netflix documentary, “Kylie”, premieres tomorrow, exploring her life, career, and health challenges.

She’s also releasing a new song, “Light Up”, to coincide with the docuseries.