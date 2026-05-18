Kylo Ren's Epic Downfall: Marvel Comics Unveils 'The Fall of Kylo Ren'

Get ready, Star Wars fans! Marvel Comics is set to release “Star Wars: The Fall of Kylo Ren”, a five-issue comic series that will finally reveal the ultimate fate of one of the galaxy’s most complex villains.

Written by Charles Soule and illustrated by Will Sliney, this series hits shelves on August 12, 2026.

The story picks up where “Legacy of Vader” left off, with Kylo Ren returning to the First Order, more powerful and determined than ever.

As he navigates the treacherous landscape of the galaxy, he’ll face off against Generals Hux and Pryde, who are plotting to overthrow him.

But Kylo Ren’s wrath is a force to be reckoned with, and he’ll stop at nothing to maintain his grip on power.

Marvel’s press release for the series promises fans will get to see the compelling Star Wars character shape the galaxy far, far away to his will as Supreme Leader, with the story leading directly into the events of The Rise of Skywalker.

“The truth behind Kylo’s motives and the full scope of his destiny are revealed here!”

Charles Soule, the writer of “The Fall of Kylo Ren”, is promising an epic expansion of the Star Wars villain’s story.

In an interview, Soule hinted that the comics will delve deeper into Kylo Ren’s complexities, saying, “The story of Kylo Ren (and Ben Solo, of course) always felt huge to me. It was clear that a great deal was out there to explore beyond the moments provided by the films…”

Fans of the Star Wars saga won’t want to miss this epic conclusion to one of the franchise’s most compelling characters.