Flight from Kyrgyzstan with 172 Pakistani students lands in Quetta

QUETTA: A special flight with Pakistani students from Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek landed at the Quetta airport, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight carrying 171 Pakistani students from Bishkek reached Quetta on Thursday. 95 students belong to Balochistan while 92 belong to other provinces.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and others welcomed the students on their return. Families of students were also present in large numbers at airport. CM Bugti said the students of other provinces are their guests and they will transport them to their native areas.

It is pertinent to mention here that two days ago a special flight carrying 290 students from Kyrgyzstan arrived at Bacha Khan Airport in Peshawar.

Read more: First flight of Sindh students from Kyrgyzstan lands in Karachi

On Thursday, the first flight of the PIA from Kyrgyzstan with 205 students of Sindh on board landed at Karachi airport.

Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah received the students stranded in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, at Karachi airport.

The Sindh government remained in contact with respect to return of the students from Bishkek, chief minister said.

The parents and relatives of the students were also present at the Karachi airport.