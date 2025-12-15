L.A. police probe 2 deaths at actor-director Rob Reiner's home as apparent homicide

LOS ANGELES: Two people were found dead at the Los Angeles home of actor-director Rob Reiner, with law enforcement officials investigating the circumstances in an apparent homicide, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement on Sunday.

The LAPD gave no details about the identities of the two deceased individuals. But a Los Angeles Fire Department official told Reuters earlier that a 78-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman were found dead at a home in west Los Angeles at an address that public records linked to Reiner.

Media outlets identified the deceased as Reiner and his wife.

Reiner, 78, co-starred in the 1970s hit CBS television comedy “All in the Family” and directed several well-known movies, including “The Princess Bride,” “This is Spinal Tap,” “When Harry Met Sally,” “Stand by Me” and “The American President.”

His wife, Michele, 68, was at one time a photographer who took the photo of Donald Trump that appears on the cover of his book “Trump: The Art of the Deal.”

Aside from his Hollywood career, Rob Reiner, a native of New York City and son of the late comedy writer and actor Carl Reiner, was well known for his political activism.

He featured in advertisements taking aim at George W. Bush in the 2004 presidential election and supported then-Democratic candidate John Kerry. He also showed support for Democratic presidential hopefuls Al Gore and Hillary Clinton.

Reiner was first married to Penny Marshall, who played Laverne in “Laverne & Shirley” and was also a producer and director. He later married actor Michele Singer, with whom he has three children.