LA-13 Kotli-VI: Complete unofficial, unconfirmed result

In LA-13, Ayaz Nisar of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) emerged as the successful candidate based on the preliminary unofficial election results.

While the total number of votes has not yet been specified, the available results indicate that he has won the constituency.

The outcome remains provisional and is subject to official confirmation after the completion of the final vote counting and verification process by the election authorities.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The first phase covers all 13 constituencies in Mirpur Division, while polling in Muzaffarabad Division and the 12 refugee constituencies will be held on August 2, followed by Poonch (Rawalakot) Division on August 10.

Polling commenced at 8am with police, the Pakistan Army, Rangers and other law enforcement personnel deployed at polling stations to ensure a peaceful electoral process. More than 1.4 million registered voters are eligible to vote across Mirpur Division’s 13 constituencies, comprising four seats in Mirpur district, three in Bhimber and six in Kotli.

The Election Commission has established 2,454 polling stations and 3,701 polling booths, while around 22,000 election officials have been deployed to conduct the polling process.