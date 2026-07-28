LA-2 Mirpur, Chakswari: Complete unofficial, unconfirmed result

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has secured victory in the 2026 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections. According to preliminary unofficial results, the PPP candidate defeated the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) [PML-N] candidate in the constituency.

Vote counting is underway following the first phase of polling in the AJK elections. Preliminary unofficial results from the 13 constituencies of Mirpur Division continue to be received.

ARY News has obtained the complete preliminary unofficial results from all 149 polling stations in LA-2 Mirpur-2 (Chakswari).

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According to the preliminary unofficial results, Chaudhry Qasim Majeed of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) won the seat with 12,952 votes. Azeem Bakhsh Chaudhry of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) [PML-N] finished second with 8,182 votes.

There are 1,401,439 registered voters across the six constituencies of Mirpur District. A total of 2,454 polling stations were established across Mirpur Division, including 597 in Mirpur, 1,107 in Kotli, and 608 in Bhimber.

According to Raja Shakeel, Secretary of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission, the polling process in Mirpur remained peaceful overall. He stated that although one or two minor incidents occurred during polling, no major complaints were reported.

Speaking to the media, Raja Shakeel expressed optimism that voter turnout in Mirpur would exceed 50 percent. He added that results from polling stations are being received continuously, but the completion of vote counting will take some time.