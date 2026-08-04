MUZAFFARABAD, August 4: Amid vote counting in Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly by-elections, the Pakistan Peoples Party has released a video alleging rigging at polling station number 92 in LA-27 Muzaffarabad Pattika, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the PPP shared the video and alleged that while the presiding officer was offering prayers, alleged PML-N workers were seen stamping ballot papers inside the polling station.

The PPP claims that the party’s candidate from LA-27 Kotla caught those involved in fake voting red-handed. The candidate has also submitted evidence to the Election Commission.

Polling time for elections in two AJK constituencies has ended and counting is underway. In the second phase, polling was held in LA-27 and at 8 polling stations in LA-28. Voting in both constituencies could not be held on August 2 due to bad weather.