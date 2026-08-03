LA-29 Muzaffarabad City 3: Unofficial result

MUZAFFARABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Mukhtar Ahmad Abbas has defeated Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Syed Iftikhar Gillani in the LA-29 Muzaffarabad-III constituency during the second phase of the AJK elections, ARY News reported.

The winning PPP candidate secured 19,792 votes, while the runner-up, PML-N’s Syed Iftikhar Gillani, received 16,413 votes.

The polling was conducted as part of the second phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections.

Voting took place across the Muzaffarabad Division—covering nine local constituencies—as well as all 12 refugee constituencies located in Pakistan.

Polling for the second phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections ended on Sunday evening after authorities extended voting by one hour until 6 pm across nine constituencies in the Muzaffarabad division.

The polling process, originally scheduled from 8 am to 5 pm, was extended by an hour to facilitate voters in the Muzaffarabad division.

The AJK Election Commission said in a statement that the decision was taken in view of the large number of voters arriving at polling stations and to facilitate them in exercising their right to vote.

Voting took place in nine constituencies of Muzaffarabad division — five in Muzaffarabad district, two in Jhelum Valley, and two in Neelum — with 207 candidates contesting.