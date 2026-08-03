LA-43 Kashmir Valley 4: Unofficial result

MUZAFFARABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Muhammad Yaseen Loon has won the election in LA-43 Kashmir Valley-IV after securing 1,276 votes, according to unofficial and unverified results from all 27 polling stations, ARY News reported.

His rival candidate, Javed Butt of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), finished as the runner-up with 563 votes.

The polling was conducted as part of the second phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections.

Voting took place across the Muzaffarabad Division—covering nine local constituencies—as well as all 12 refugee constituencies located in Pakistan.

Polling for the second phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections ended on Sunday evening after authorities extended voting by one hour until 6 pm across nine constituencies in the Muzaffarabad division.

The polling process, originally scheduled from 8 am to 5 pm, was extended by an hour to facilitate voters in the Muzaffarabad division.

The AJK Election Commission said in a statement that the decision was taken in view of the large number of voters arriving at polling stations and to facilitate them in exercising their right to vote.

Voting took place in nine constituencies of Muzaffarabad division — five in Muzaffarabad district, two in Jhelum Valley, and two in Neelum — with 207 candidates contesting.