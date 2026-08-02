LA-45 Kashmir Valley-VI: Unofficial result

MUZAFFARABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Abdul Majid Khan has won the election from LA-45 Kashmir Valley-VI, according to unofficial and unverified results from all 41 polling stations, ARY News reported.

The PPP candidate has secured 3448 votes.

Khawaja Muhammad Dilawar of the All Jammu Kashmir Muslim Conference (AJKMC) came in second, securing 823 votes.

The polling was conducted as part of the second phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections.

Voting took place across the Muzaffarabad Division—covering nine local constituencies—as well as all 12 refugee constituencies located in Pakistan.

Polling for the second phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections ended on Sunday evening after authorities extended voting by one hour until 6pm across nine constituencies in the Muzaffarabad division.

The polling process, originally scheduled from 8am to 5pm, was extended by an hour to facilitate voters in the Muzaffarabad division.

The AJK Election Commission said in a statement that the decision was taken in view of the large number of voters arriving at polling stations and to facilitate them in exercising their right to vote.

Voting took place in nine constituencies of Muzaffarabad division — five in Muzaffarabad district, two in Jhelum Valley, and two in Neelum — with 207 candidates contesting.