LA-6 Bhimber-2: Complete unofficial, unconfirmed result

Vote counting is continuing following the first phase of polling in the 2026 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections. Preliminary unofficial results from the 13 constituencies of Mirpur Division continue to be received.

According to the preliminary unofficial results from 100 of the 195 polling stations in LA-6 Bhimber-2 (Samahni), Muhammad Razzaq of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) [PML-N] is leading with 21,210 votes. Ali Shan of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) is trailing with 11,354 votes.

Mirpur District’s six constituencies have 1,401,439 registered voters. A total of 2,454 polling stations were established across Mirpur Division, including 597 in Mirpur, 1,107 in Kotli, and 608 in Bhimber.

Polling in Mirpur Division was originally scheduled to conclude at 5:00 p.m. However, due to exceptionally high voter turnout, polling hours were extended by one hour.

Several constituencies across Mirpur, Bhimber, and Kotli witnessed closely contested races among candidates from the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) [PML-N], Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), and Jamaat-e-Islami. A total of 126 candidates, representing various political parties and independent candidates, contested the six constituencies.