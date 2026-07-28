LA-9 Nakyal: Complete unofficial, unconfirmed result

MUZAFFARABAD: In constituency LA-9 (Nakyal), Umair Naeem of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secured victory according to the preliminary unofficial election results.

He received 31,080 votes, placing him ahead of the other candidates and emerging as the winning contender.

The result remains unofficial and is subject to confirmation by the relevant election authorities after the completion of the official vote compilation process.

According to the preliminary unofficial results:

Polling for the first phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Elections 2026 continued until 6:00 pm on the directives of the Chief Election Commissioner of AJK in all 13 constituencies of Mirpur Division.

The polling time was extended by one hour due to an unusually high voter turnout. Voting was originally scheduled to end at 5:00 pm.