Nearly a decade after La La Land first captivated audiences, Lionsgate has updated one of the film’s most recognizable images by correcting a small detail that Ryan Gosling has long joked about.

To celebrate the Oscar-winning musical’s 10th anniversary, the studio has released a new poster featuring Gosling and Emma Stone in their iconic dance pose. The updated artwork fixes the actor’s much-discussed hand position, affectionately dubbed the “La La Hand” by fans and Gosling himself.

The revised poster arrives ahead of the film’s theatrical re-release, which begins on August 16, when La La Land returns to Dolby Cinema at AMC Theatres as part of its anniversary celebrations. A Broadway musical adaptation of the film is also currently in development.

The original 2016 poster shows Gosling and Stone dancing against the Los Angeles skyline with one arm raised. While Stone’s hand is extended naturally, Gosling’s hand is tilted flat – a pose the actor has repeatedly joked was a mistake.

During a 2024 interview with The Wall Street Journal, Gosling admitted the image still “haunts” him.

The actor explained that he believed the flat-hand pose looked cooler at the time, despite others advising against it. Looking back, however, he joked that the decision “killed the energy” of the poster and nicknamed it the “La La Hand.”